Russell Report: Gators playing catch-up

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators’ new head football coach has his work cut out for him.

In this week’s edition of “The Russell Report”, WRUF’s Steve Russell explains why he thinks the team will have to play a game of catch-up.

“Sports Scene with Steve Russell” airs Monday through Friday on ESPN 98.1 FM and AM 850 WRUF.

