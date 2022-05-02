Advertisement

Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

A manhunt is underway for an inmate and missing officer (CNN, WAAY, WAFF, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE).
By Charles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities are still searching for a corrections officer and inmate who went missing on Friday, WAFF reports.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced Monday at a press conference that an arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

She is charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating escape.

Vicky White was last seen when she said she was taking the inmate to a mental health evaluation. Singleton confirmed that no mental health evaluation existed.

Shortly before her disappearance, Vicky White said she had also planned to get medical care because she wasn’t feeling well, but she never arrived.

The vehicle that the two departed in Friday morning was found at a shopping center in Lauderdale County later that afternoon.

Casey White was serving 75 years for a series of crimes and was awaiting a capital murder trial. He is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say Vicky White violated a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting inmates. The policy was put in place when Casey White was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was planning to escape.

“We know she participated. Whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in the case, not really sure. We know for sure she did participate,” Singleton said.

The Marshals Service said people with information about Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

Latest News

The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney...
Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
Over 100lbs of Drugs recovered in Levy County
Levy County Sheriff’s Office took more than 100lbs of drugs off the streets
KFC CRIMINAL
KFC employee arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from customers
Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet