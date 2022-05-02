To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veteran Gainesville is hosting a virtual job fair.

This free event includes hiring managers from local and national organizations.

Participants just have to sign up, chat with key decision-makers, and get hired.

This event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

