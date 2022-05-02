Veteran Gainesville is hosting a virtual job fair
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veteran Gainesville is hosting a virtual job fair.
This free event includes hiring managers from local and national organizations.
Participants just have to sign up, chat with key decision-makers, and get hired.
This event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
