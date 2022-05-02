The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, Bradford County commissioners will consider asking voters to approve a one-cent emergency tax to support fire and emergency services after having to cut one of their ambulances.

On Tuesday, the Florida Wildlife Commission meets in Gainesville to consider more restrictions on dealers of exotic animals such as lizards. Opponents say they will be out in force.

Wednesday is May the 4th be with you day, and to celebrate all things Star Wars, the Reilly Center in Ocala will show the original film that started it all.

On Thursday, first responders in Levy County will be honored for their work with a catered lunch, entertainment, and door prizes.

