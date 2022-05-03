Alachua County Fire Rescue saved a crow from a tree at Park Avenue Business Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You’ve heard of kids, and cats stuck in trees but what about a crow?

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called out Monday to rescue a bird trapped in a tree

A resident made the call after noticing a crow in distress at Park Avenue Business Park.

The bird’s legs were caught in moss preventing it from flying away.

A fire rescue crew climbed a ladder and retrieved the crow.

The animal was taken to the Sunrise Wildlife Foundation for a medical exam.

