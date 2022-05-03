Advertisement

Alachua County Fire Rescue saved a crow from a tree at Park Avenue Business Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You’ve heard of kids, and cats stuck in trees but what about a crow?

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called out Monday to rescue a bird trapped in a tree

A resident made the call after noticing a crow in distress at Park Avenue Business Park.

The bird’s legs were caught in moss preventing it from flying away.

A fire rescue crew climbed a ladder and retrieved the crow.

The animal was taken to the Sunrise Wildlife Foundation for a medical exam.

