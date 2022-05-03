Alachua County invites local artists to share artwork.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is calling on artists to share their works of art at the Jack Durrance Auditorium.

The auditorium is located on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building.

Artists will be loaning their creations to the county for a three-month period. Those wishing to submit work must fill out applications with the county.

The Art in the Jack Durrance Boardroom Program is part of the Alachua County Public Arts Ordinance, which declares, “art shall be an integral part of Alachua County.”

To fill out an application, click here and here.

