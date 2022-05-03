The Archer Historical Society Railroad Museum will be opening a new farmers market
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Historical Society Railroad Museum is opening up a new farmers market.
The market will offer fresh food thanks to local farmers.
There will be vegetables, jams, jellies, bread, and more.
The farmers market will be open from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
