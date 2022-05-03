The Archer Historical Society Railroad Museum will be opening a new farmers market

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Historical Society Railroad Museum is opening up a new farmers market.

The market will offer fresh food thanks to local farmers.

There will be vegetables, jams, jellies, bread, and more.

The farmers market will be open from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

