A crash in Alachua County sent seven people to the hospital

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue joined law enforcement while responding to a crash.

Crews found a single vehicle with heavy damage involving multiple passengers.

This was on Northwest 164th Terrace and County Road 235.

One passenger had to be extricated out of the vehicle.

Seven patients were transported to local hospitals with conditions ranging from minor to severe.

