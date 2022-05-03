Development proposals could bring zip line park, RV park resort & shopping plaza to Newberry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Commercial growth proposals could bring retail, recreation and an RV park to Newberry.

“We do have a lot of growth going on right now in Newberry,” said Director of Economic Development, Bryan Thomas.

Planning and zoning board members approved three projects proposals. One for a zipline park and one for a shopping center with a grocery store. The last is an RV park resort, which was already approved to start with 300 units.

“And one of the concerns that our local residents and of course, our board members have is how traffic impacts are going to affect the residents that are already here,” said Thomas. “All the projects we have, generally, especially if they’re gonna be located on a state road, they have to coordinate with Florida Department of Transportation.”

RELATED STORY: Newberry residents call for safer roads as new infrastructure project starts

These projects still need approval from Newberry city commissioners in order to move forward. A long-time business owner said she’s happy the city is developing but says growth does come with growing pains.

“Frankly, I hope that they’ll move forward,” said Joy Glanzer. The real estate agent has lived and worked in the city for more than 40 years.

Glanzer said she’s happy that developers are interested in Newberry but mentioned that there is still a concern to preserve the city’s small town charm.

“Growth has its drawbacks,” said Glanzer.

“We do have to worry about our transportation, how we’re going to get people to and from where they want to go and we’re working on that now but there’s always going to be growing pains with growth but how you deal with them is the measure of your success as a small town.”

Commissioners take up approving the RV project in their upcoming Monday evening meeting. The other projects will come up in June.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.