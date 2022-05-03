Advertisement

District tournaments underway in high school baseball

District winners, other highly-ranked schools will make up regional playoff field
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -The postseason in high school baseball and softball has arrived, and the Union County Fightin’ Tigers made a statement on Monday that they plan to be involved for a while.

The Union County baseball team cruised to a six inning 10-0 run-rule win over Bradford to begin the Class 1A-District 6 tournament in Fort White. Among the highlights for the No. 2 seed Figthin’ Tigers was Quinten Rawls’ two-out, two-run single in the second inning that Rawls also scored on thanks to an error.

Union County improves to 12-11 and awaits the winner between No. 3 seed Fort White and No. 6 seed Branford. That game was rained out.

In other North Central Florida district tournament action, Williston eliminated Trenton, 5-4 and Dixie County defeated Bell, 6-2 in Class 1A-District 7. GHS was knocked out, 6-1 by Ridgeview in Class 5A-3, and in 4A-4, North Marion took down Lake Weir, 13-3 and Eastside fell to Palatka, 5-0.

Action continues on Tuesday in high school baseball, while the bulk of district softball tournaments involving NCFL schools also kick off Tuesday.

