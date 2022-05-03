Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas earns national award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After winning the NCAA all-around title to go along with event titles on bars and floor, Florida Gator gymnast Trinity Thomas has been voted the 2022 Honda Sports Award recipient, given to the nation’s top gymnast. The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) revealed Thomas as the winner on Monday.

As a senior, Thomas scored 12 perfect 10.0′s, good for second-most ever in a single season. She also completed the career Gym Slam (10.0 in each apparatus), posted a Season Slam (10.0 in each event in a single season), and recorded each of the nation’s top five all-around totals of the year.

Thomas capped her season in grand style with an all-around total of 39.8625 in the NCAA team final, equaling the second-highest ever in NCAA competition. She also closed out the season with four consecutive 10.0′s on floor.

A Gator has now claimed the Honda Award in six of the last 11 years. The most recent was Alex McMurtry in 2017.

