The FWC will meet to discuss regulations on businesses that deal with lizards and other reptiles
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is meeting again in Gainesville.
The commission will be discussing regulations on businesses that deal with lizards and other reptiles.
They welcome public input during this meeting.
Commissioners will start their meeting at 8:30 a.m.
