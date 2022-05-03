The FWC will meet to discuss regulations on businesses that deal with lizards and other reptiles

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is meeting again in Gainesville.

The commission will be discussing regulations on businesses that deal with lizards and other reptiles.

They welcome public input during this meeting.

Commissioners will start their meeting at 8:30 a.m.

