Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after allegedly assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after his pregnant ex-girlfriend accused him and another woman of battery.

According to deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Leamon Wilson was arrested after the victim said he and his current girlfriend, Britney Rodriquez pushed her to the ground and attempted to run her over with a car.

Wilson denies this happened; instead saying the victim bit him and ripped his shirt.

The victim is pregnant with Wilson’s child.

Wilson is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

ASO deputies are still searching for Rodriquez, who is also a suspect.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County man saved from mobile home fire by neighbor

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

Latest News

While fire crews were on the way, one of the neighbors in the group, kicked in the door and...
Neighbors save man from burning home near Belleview
Ocala Lane Closures
Ocala Lane Closures
Alachua County Art Display
Alachua County Art Display
Visionary Fam completes mural at El Indio
Visionary Fam completes Gainesville-themed mural at El Indio
Visionary Fam completes mural at El Indio
Visionary Fam completes mural at El Indio