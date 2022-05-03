Gainesville man arrested after allegedly assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after his pregnant ex-girlfriend accused him and another woman of battery.

According to deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Leamon Wilson was arrested after the victim said he and his current girlfriend, Britney Rodriquez pushed her to the ground and attempted to run her over with a car.

Wilson denies this happened; instead saying the victim bit him and ripped his shirt.

The victim is pregnant with Wilson’s child.

Wilson is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

ASO deputies are still searching for Rodriquez, who is also a suspect.

