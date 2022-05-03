Gainesville and Ocala have some of the highest percentages of minority entrepreneurs in the country according to a report

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Minority-owned businesses are growing in number in North Central Florida.

A report released by smartestdollar.com lists Ocala and Gainesville as having some of the highest percentages of minority entrepreneurs in the country.

Researchers say immigrants are as much as 80 percent more likely to start a business than people born in the US, and immigrant-heavy states like Florida have higher minority business activity.

Gainesville’s ratio of minority businesses to minority population is number 14 among small metro areas while Ocala’s is number nine among mid-sized metros.

