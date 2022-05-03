Advertisement

Gainesville and Ocala residents to compete in Senior Games

More than 90 local residents to compete in National Senior Games
More than 90 local residents to compete in National Senior Games(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 90 residents from the Gainesville and Ocala area will be competing in the 2022 National Senior Games.

More than 12,000 athletes are registered to compete. A total of 1,656 athletes are competing in the 21 sports offered.

The competition gets underway on May 10 and concludes on May 23.

The 2022 National Senior Games were originally scheduled for 2021 but were postponed until May 2022, due to Covid-19 precautions.

Steven Olsen of Inverness is registered to compete in the 5K and 10K Cycling Time Trials in the recumbent two-wheel category, 60-64 age group.

Cynthia Lasher, a Gainesville swimmer, is competing in six events at the 2022 National Senior Games.

Paul Hodges and Darryl Kenyon of Ocala will compete in Shuffleboard.

