Hometown Hero: Christian Hickey provides relief in Ukraine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Watching updates come out of Ukraine during Russia’s invasion has stirred up a variety of emotions for Christian Hickey.

“Its extremely hard to see the devastation that’s happening over there,” Hickey said.

From angst to action, he’s now witnessing the devastation with his own two eyes and working to make a difference on the ground of eastern Ukraine.

After organizing a volunteer mission through his non-profit organization Triple A Authority, he is now working with churches to distribute supplies, food and water.

He’s also posting updates on his facebook page offering a glimpse into his journey.

“I’ve made my way into an area where I’m safe right now,” said Hickey in a video posted to his Facebook page. “Things are developing here and I just want to give a message of peace and love and hope and grace.”

From supporters on social media to close colleagues, like Jeff Bailey with the Gainesville Police Department, there is no shortage of love and prayers being sent Hickey’s way.

“As much as people can send support and try to help, it takes people on the ground to make things happen and thats what he’s doing so I applaud him and I’m proud of him,” said Bailey.

Leading Hickey’s support system in North Central Florida is his wife, Ashley Hickey, who is raising their three sons.

“He’s not just this crazy person putting his life in danger for no reason. He has a purpose and I hope that they believe in him like I do,” Ashley said.

Between his relationship with God and experience as a Gainesville Police Officer, Hickey is confident he can navigate these trying times taking it one day at a time.

“If it takes three months, six months as long as there is someone there that need help, needs a hand, medical attention, that hand to get out of their place of hiding and into a safe corridor. I’ll be there,” said Hickey. “Everything that I’ve done up to this point is for this calling.”

To help Hickey and his family with these efforts, a GoFundMe page has been started.

