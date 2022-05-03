Lake City council agrees on setting salary range for open city manager job

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Patience is wearing thin for some as the search for a Lake City city manager moves into month ten.

“There are a lot of people who are not pleased,” said one public commenter.

For resident Glenel Bowden, the problem is with the city’s hired headhunter Renee Narloch which cost the city at least $15,000.

“And it seems to me that the lady now got four different opinions trying to come up and satisfy everybody and those of us in the public don’t have the benefit of the conversation,” said Bowden. “So I would be curious going forward, number one, I agree with Mr. Sampson, I think it’s time for us to change.”

While council members have disagreed for the past ten months on picking a permanent city manager, they did all agree that setting a salary range for the job should refresh the search for Narloch.

“I think it’s time for us to move on and hire a new headhunter,” said Council Member Todd Sampson. His third attempt to fire Narloch didn’t get support but council members unanimously agreed to set a salary range from $140,000 to $160,000.

“So she hadn’t communicated that to them,” said Sampson. “So they came here with a different set of expectations than what we had so it’s real hard to hire someone with that expectation not set by the time they get that far in the interview process and I think it goes back to transparency. Put a range on it, and advertise and that might change the pool dramatically.”

With a salary range set, council members are awaiting new candidates from Narloch ahead of yet another discussion.

