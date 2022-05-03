Levy County Commissioners will consider spending $600,000 on two new ambulances at their meeting
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy county commissioners are meeting.
They will consider spending $600,000 on two new ambulances.
This meeting starts at 9 a.m.
