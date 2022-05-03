Marion County commissioners will have a public hearing meeting about the Rainbow Lakes Estates Volunteer Fire Department
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county commissioners are holding a public hearing meeting.
They will discuss the Rainbow Lakes Estates Volunteer Fire Department.
Commissioners are considering a proposal to merge this department with the county’s.
This meeting starts at 2 p.m.
