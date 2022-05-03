Marion County commissioners will have a public hearing meeting about the Rainbow Lakes Estates Volunteer Fire Department

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county commissioners are holding a public hearing meeting.

They will discuss the Rainbow Lakes Estates Volunteer Fire Department.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Commissioners will consider four finalists to design the west lawn statue

Commissioners are considering a proposal to merge this department with the county’s.

This meeting starts at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.