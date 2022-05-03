Marion County man saved from mobile home fire by neighbor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in the hospital after their neighbor saved them from a fire in Marion County.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue officials, 12 fire rescue units responded to a fire at the 8900 block of South US Highway 441.

Prior to firefighters arriving on the scene, a neighbor already kicked in the door of the burning mobile home.

The neighbor pulled a man out of the flames.

He was trauma alerted to a local hospital.

