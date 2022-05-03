Advertisement

Marion County man saved from mobile home fire by neighbor

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in the hospital after their neighbor saved them from a fire in Marion County.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue officials, 12 fire rescue units responded to a fire at the 8900 block of South US Highway 441.

Prior to firefighters arriving on the scene, a neighbor already kicked in the door of the burning mobile home.

The neighbor pulled a man out of the flames.

He was trauma alerted to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

