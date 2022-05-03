Advertisement

Neighbors save man from burning home near Belleview

While fire crews were on the way, one of the neighbors in the group, kicked in the door and saved joe from the burning mobile home.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) officials are investigating a fire at a mobile home park in the southern part of the county. An older man was trapped inside his home located at Marie’s Mobile Home Park just outside of Belleview.  

It was just before 8 o’clock Tuesday morning when MCFR got the call that this mobile home was on fire. Rescue crews said, the 911 caller told dispatchers, they could see flames coming from the home.

TV20 met Marie’s Maintenance Manager, David Gibbs, a few hours after the fire was put out. Gibbs explained once he and a few other residents saw the flames, they all “went and started hollering for [the victim] Joe.”  

While fire crews were on the way, one of the neighbors in the group, kicked in the door and saved joe from the burning mobile home.  

“I was extinguishing the flames as best I could from the front door with a garden hose,” Gibbs said motioning to the charred home. “They were able to pull Mr. Valley out through the rear door in time for the paramedics to get here shortly thereafter.”  

Other neighbors told TV20, that the victim is a disabled man, with an amputated leg. They said he would use his cane to bang on the walls of his home to call out for help.  

Gibbs said Joe’s home is likely not salvageable.  

“The damage is a little bit too severe for me to try and work with it. I’m going to go ahead and put a new one in,” he said.  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

