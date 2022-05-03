Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: Antique General Electric Refrigerator

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a refrigerator from our past that works as well as it did the day it was made, a refrigerator.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a refrigerator from our past that works as well as it did the day it was made, a General Electric refrigerator.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Lady Ashtrays

In the 1920′s we did not have refrigerant yet, refrigerators were very expensive at the time starting at $400 dollars in a time where cars would cost $700 dollars. Made of all metal and 90 years old, the General Electric Monitor refrigerator.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Gainesville and Ocala residents to compete in Senior Games
Gainesville and Ocala residents to compete in Senior Games
Communities across the state are getting money from Governor DeSantis to help mitigate flooding
Communities across the state are getting money from Governor DeSantis to help mitigate flooding
Alachua County finalized the purchase of the land adjoining the Moccasin Creek Preserve
Alachua County finalized the purchase of the land adjoining the Moccasin Creek Preserve
Communities across the state are getting money from Governor DeSantis to help mitigate flooding
Communities across the state are getting money from Governor DeSantis to help mitigate flooding
Alachua County finalized the purchase of the land adjoining the Moccasin Creek Preserve
Alachua County finalized the purchase of the land adjoining the Moccasin Creek Preserve