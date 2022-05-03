North Central Florida Treasures: Antique General Electric Refrigerator

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a refrigerator from our past that works as well as it did the day it was made, a General Electric refrigerator.

In the 1920′s we did not have refrigerant yet, refrigerators were very expensive at the time starting at $400 dollars in a time where cars would cost $700 dollars. Made of all metal and 90 years old, the General Electric Monitor refrigerator.

