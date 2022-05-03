Ocala city council consider outgoing city manager’s severance package

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Outgoing Ocala City Manager Sandra Wilson is getting a lucrative goodbye present.

At their meeting Tuesday afternoon, city council members will consider approving Wilson’s severance package.

Her salary is not quite 240-thousand dollars.

But with administrative leave, paid time off, and other benefits, Wilson stands to receive a little more than 294-thousand dollars.

Wilson was fired last month on a vote of three-to-two.

