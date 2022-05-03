Advertisement

Ocala Police arrest man after traffic stop turns into a high-speed chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are releasing a video of a high-speed chase.

Officers say it happened after a hit and run on state road 40 Saturday night.

Officers say they tried to pull over the suspect’s vehicle.

But, police say the driver, 42-year-old Ernesto Garcia, led them on a chase.

Marion county deputies joined in on the pursuit.

A deputy rammed Garcia’s vehicle.

Police say he then ran away near north pine avenue.

A K-9 unit caught up with him and brought Garcia into custody.

