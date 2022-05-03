Ocala Police arrest man after traffic stop turns into a high-speed chase
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are releasing a video of a high-speed chase.
Officers say it happened after a hit and run on state road 40 Saturday night.
Officers say they tried to pull over the suspect’s vehicle.
But, police say the driver, 42-year-old Ernesto Garcia, led them on a chase.
Marion county deputies joined in on the pursuit.
A deputy rammed Garcia’s vehicle.
Police say he then ran away near north pine avenue.
A K-9 unit caught up with him and brought Garcia into custody.
TRENDING STORY: KFC employee arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from customers
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.