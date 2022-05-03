Ocala roadway to undergo lane closures

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -Road closures will be taking place in Ocala to accommodate a resurfacing project.

Starting Monday, May 4, lane closures will take place along South Magnolia Avenue and are scheduled until Friday, Sept. 30.

An open traffic lane will be maintained for the duration of the project, including access to the following detours.

Southbound traffic: left turn onto Southwest First Avenue.

Westbound traffic: left turn onto Southwest First Avenue.

Eastbound traffic: right turn onto Southeast Osceola Avenue.

All necessary devices will be in place to redirect pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Construction will take place primarily Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. During construction times travelers may experience delays, noise, dust, and heavy equipment within the project areas.

