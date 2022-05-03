Advertisement

‘The World of Barbie’ immersive experience to tour this summer

“The World of Barbie” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen, and walk-in closet full out clothes. (Source: Kilburn Live)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) - A new immersive experience will let you tour Barbie’s iconic Malibu Dreamhouse.

The attraction, called “The World of Barbie,” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen and walk-in closet full of clothes.

Fans will also get the chance to sit in Barbie’s pink camper and walk around several playsets, including Barbie’s neighborhood.

The attraction also includes a museum that chronicles how Barbie has changed since her debut by Mattel in 1959.

Mattel is teaming up with entertainment company Kilburn Live to create the experience.

“The World of Barbie” will tour several cities this summer, including New York, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto, where it kicks off in July.

To sign up for presale tickets, visit the experience’s website.

