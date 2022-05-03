Rainbow Lakes Estates volunteer fire department merges with Marion County Fire Rescue

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners decided to approve merging a volunteer fire department with Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) Tuesday. The Rainbow Lakes Estates volunteer fire department (RLEVFD) is now under new leadership.

There are currently 11 active members (16 total) of the RLEVFD, according to MSTU (municipal service taxing units) Director, Alan Jones. The department was originally established by Ordinance No. 85-23, which was adopted on December 17, 1985. It became a non-profit entity on March 28, 1972, Jones said.

Between April 2021 and April of this year, RLEVFD responded to 133 calls for service, with the most common being motor vehicle accidents.

There were three options commissioners discussed during a special workshop. The Rainbow Lakes Estates municipal services recommended the third option, to merge the volunteer fire department with the county agency.

Officials said the merger would increase revenue for MCFR by more than $337,000 dollars. Over three and a half years property owners will pay an increased countywide fire assessment fee of $169.91.

“For us, we’re already operating 24 career fire stations, six volunteer stations, three ambulance stations and so one additional volunteer station would be very easy for us to absorb,” MCFR Deputy Chief of Operations, Robert Graff said.

Commissioners said they hope to cut down on response times and provide improved care. The ordinance was approved by a unanimous vote.

