UF golfer Annabell Fuller qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gator junior golfer Annabell Fuller continues to rise up the ranks, having already played in big events at Augusta National and Carnoustie, Scotland. Her next foray will be at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Fuller shot a two-round aggregate score of 3-under par to secure co-medalist honors at Monday’s 36-hole qualifier at Mark Bostick Golf Course on the UF campus. Fuller shared the win with former UCLA golfer Mariel Galdiano. The event was one of 26 of its kind that sends two players per qualifier to the U.S. Women’s Open, June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Fuller opened up strong, shooting a 4-under par 66 in round one, highlighted by an eagle on No. 12. She added a birdie on No. 18 and finished the morning round with only one bogey. In her afternoon round, Fuller shot a 1-over par 71, but it was good enough to advance.

Former Gator Addie Baggarly shot even par to finish in third place and will serve as first alternate.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.