Advertisement

US will recover all jobs lost during pandemic by July, report says

The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March.
The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March.(Kameleon007/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. job market is close to hitting a major milestone in the COVID-19 economic recovery.

According to Fitch Ratings, the labor force has nearly regained all the positions lost during the pandemic.

The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March. Fitch reports that all jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic are expected to be fully recovered by July.

Fitch reports that 13 states have already filled the employment opportunities lost since the start of COVID. Those include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, South Dakota, Utah and Colorado.

Still, there is one major caveat – economists say the job market is still down due to a loss of positions that would have developed had the pandemic not shut down development.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
OCALA MOBILE HOME FIRE
Marion County man saved from mobile home fire by neighbor
DRUG ARREST
White Springs man arrested after deputies find multiple drugs in his vehicle
Schumer said conservative justices lied to Senate about Roe v. Wade
DRUG ARREST
DRUG ARREST