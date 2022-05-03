Visionary Fam completes Gainesville-themed mural at El Indio

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Driving on NW 13th Street in Gainesville just became even more scenic beginning this week.

Jesus and Carrie Martinez along with the team at Visionary Fam just completed their Gainesville-themed mural on the property of El Indio.

They say their team at Visionary Fam is already receiving lots of positive outreach from the week-long project.

Carrie notes the support is “like the wind beneath our creative wings. We do this for the public. We want as many people to like it as possible. And going into this project we knew anything with the word Gainesville in it, anything with a gator in it is going to be appreciated but the outpouring of gratitude for us doing this has been phenomenal. Social media definitely has been blowing up.

The 1200 square foot project took 30 gallons of paint to build.

Visionary Fam also created the Gainesville-themed mural that is located at the corner of North Main and NE Tenth Avenue during the pandemic.

TRENDING STORY: White Springs man arrested after deputies find multiple drugs in his vehicle

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.