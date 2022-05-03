Advertisement

White Springs man arrested after deputies find multiple drugs in his vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A White Springs man is behind bars in Suwannee County after deputies found multiple drugs in his vehicle.

According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office official, 48-year-old Keith Murray was initially pulled over for speeding on County Road 136.

The arresting officer smelled marijuana and searched his vehicle.

Murray was in possession of over a pound of marijuana, 12 grams of meth, 16 grams of THC, and two grams of cocaine.

Murray is being held in the Suwannee County Jail on multiple charges of possession with the intent to sell.

