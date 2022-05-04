The Alachua County Animal Resources’ Star Wars Day celebration is starting
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources is starting its Star Wars Day celebration.
In celebration of May the Fourth, they are hosting a special adoption event.
Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character, make crafts, eat snacks, and take home your chosen one.
The adoption fees are just $4.
This event goes through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
