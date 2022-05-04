Advertisement

The Alachua County Animal Resources’ Star Wars Day celebration is starting

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources is starting its Star Wars Day celebration.

In celebration of May the Fourth, they are hosting a special adoption event.

Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character, make crafts, eat snacks, and take home your chosen one.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala City Council to pay outgoing City Manager Wilson severance of $295,000

The adoption fees are just $4.

This event goes through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Gainesville man hits cop while stealing beer
Gainesville Man Hits Cop
Gainesville man hits cop while stealing beer
Man Hits Cop
Alachua County Tourism
Alachua County Tourism
PAIGE'S KITCHEN
Paige’s Kitchen-Coconut Jumble Cookies
Alachua County Historical Commission seeking candidates to fill vacant position
Alachua County’s tourism division honors National Travel and Tourism Week