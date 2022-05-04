The Alachua County Animal Resources’ Star Wars Day celebration is starting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources is starting its Star Wars Day celebration.

In celebration of May the Fourth, they are hosting a special adoption event.

Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character, make crafts, eat snacks, and take home your chosen one.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala City Council to pay outgoing City Manager Wilson severance of $295,000

The adoption fees are just $4.

This event goes through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.