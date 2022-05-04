Alachua County finalized the purchase of the land adjoining the Moccasin Creek Preserve
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County has finalized the purchase of a nearly 400-acre conservation easement along the Santa Fe River.
Using money from the Wild Spaces Public Places Tax, the county spent more than $480,000 for the land adjoining the Moccasin Creek Preserve.
The owner, David Brown of Gainesville, is in the process of converting the Timberland to Native Longleaf Pine.
