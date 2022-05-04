Alachua County finalized the purchase of the land adjoining the Moccasin Creek Preserve

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County has finalized the purchase of a nearly 400-acre conservation easement along the Santa Fe River.

Using money from the Wild Spaces Public Places Tax, the county spent more than $480,000 for the land adjoining the Moccasin Creek Preserve.

The owner, David Brown of Gainesville, is in the process of converting the Timberland to Native Longleaf Pine.

TRENDING STORY: Protesters in downtown Gainesville speak out about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.