Alachua County school board members rule out phase two athletic facility plan for Buchholz High

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county school board members failed to pass a plan that would bring new bleachers to Buchholz High school.

“We lost money by not doing it two years ago,” said Alachua County school board member, Gunnar Paulson.

Two years ago, school board members approved a two-part athletic improvement plan at Buchholz High. Althouugh, the plan was changed last year to only rubberize the running track.

“One of the biggest challenges with the Buchholz facility, it’s not parking, it’s not access, it’s really just to be able to have enough seating available to host a track meet or a football game, or a lacrosse game or a soccer game,” said Buchholz High parent, Eric Drummond.

“Boys, girls, even band competitions. There is one set of aluminum bleachers that is there right now and it just doesn’t have the capacity to be able to host an event,” added Drummond.

Paulson said adding new bleachers among other improvements opens the field up to hosting sports events that could bring in income. Other board members mentioned that the $800,000 estimate is too high a cost considering the needs of other schools in the district.

“A couple weeks ago, we had two people saying it’s our job to oversight and to monitor and all that thing well this is part of that,” said school board member Tina Certain. “I think tonight, in my opinion, we’ve broken our own policy in coming to present something and put a motion on the floor without it being properly noticed.”

Board members decided not to reach an agreement on Paulson’s proposal.

