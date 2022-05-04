Alachua County’s tourism division honors National Travel and Tourism Week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Visit Gainesville, Alachua County, the County’s tourism division, is honoring National Travel and Tourism Week

The event celebrates the value travel holds for the economy, businesses, personal well-being, and more.

This year’s topic is “The Future of Tourism”.

The County has just released data regarding the economic impact visitors have on the area.

Key findings for Alachua County include:

Visitors generated over $630 million in economic impact in 2021.

Visitors spent over $406 million in Alachua County on lodging, entertainment, dining, shopping, groceries, and transportation in 2021.

Alachua County attracted 1,217,100 visitors that stayed in paid accommodations in 2021.

Visitors to Alachua County generated over 1.3 million room nights in paid accommodations.

Jobs supported by Alachua County visitors generated $212 million in wages and salaries for local jobs in 2021.

Visitors generated over $61 million in state and local tax revenue in 2021.

In the past twelve months, visitors generated over 630 million dollars in the County in 2021 alone, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

A healthy tourism industry is touted as a basis for strong local growth and development while also leading to a higher quality of life.

A proclamation in celebration of the week will be made at next week’s Alachua County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

