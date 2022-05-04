Advertisement

Alachua County’s tourism division honors National Travel and Tourism Week

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Visit Gainesville, Alachua County, the County’s tourism division, is honoring National Travel and Tourism Week

The event celebrates the value travel holds for the economy, businesses, personal well-being, and more.

This year’s topic is “The Future of Tourism”.

The County has just released data regarding the economic impact visitors have on the area.

Key findings for Alachua County include:

  • Visitors generated over $630 million in economic impact in 2021.
  • Visitors spent over $406 million in Alachua County on lodging, entertainment, dining, shopping, groceries, and transportation in 2021.
  • Alachua County attracted 1,217,100 visitors that stayed in paid accommodations in 2021.
  • Visitors to Alachua County generated over 1.3 million room nights in paid accommodations.
  • Jobs supported by Alachua County visitors generated $212 million in wages and salaries for local jobs in 2021.
  • Visitors generated over $61 million in state and local tax revenue in 2021.

In the past twelve months, visitors generated over 630 million dollars in the County in 2021 alone, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

A healthy tourism industry is touted as a basis for strong local growth and development while also leading to a higher quality of life.

A proclamation in celebration of the week will be made at next week’s Alachua County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Trending Story: Teacher Appreciation Week: Gilchrist County teacher helps build confidence in and outside of the classroom

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Alachua County Tourism
Alachua County Tourism
PAIGE'S KITCHEN
Paige’s Kitchen-Coconut Jumble Cookies
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING
One person shot in the face at a Waffle House in Ocala