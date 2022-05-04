Eastside High athletes gifted gear from Athletic Trainers Association of FL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -President of the Athletic Trainers Association of Florida, Patti Tripp, gave out ankle braces to student-athletes at Eastside High in Gainesville Wednesday morning.

TRENDING STORY: Communities across the state are getting money from Governor DeSantis to help mitigate flooding

The gift is also donated to students in part by Cramer, Inc. The engineering company creates specialized lab chairs according to its website.

ATAF officials are dispersing the ankle braces to students in areas with high enrollment in the free or reduced lunch program.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.