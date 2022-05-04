Advertisement

Eastside High athletes gifted gear from Athletic Trainers Association of FL

ATAF is visiting Eastside High School and is giving a presentation to administrators
ATAF is visiting Eastside High School and is giving a presentation to administrators(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -President of the Athletic Trainers Association of Florida, Patti Tripp, gave out ankle braces to student-athletes at Eastside High in Gainesville Wednesday morning.

Communities across the state are getting money from Governor DeSantis to help mitigate flooding

The gift is also donated to students in part by Cramer, Inc. The engineering company creates specialized lab chairs according to its website.

ATAF officials are dispersing the ankle braces to students in areas with high enrollment in the free or reduced lunch program.

