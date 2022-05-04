Buchholz, Santa Fe advance in baseball district tournaments

(WCJB) -The Santa Fe baseball team locked up a spot in the Class 4A-District 4 title game with Tuesday’s 8-1 home win over Palatka. The Raiders, who are seeded first in their district, will host No. 2 seed Dunnellon, a 15-9 winner over North Marion in that district’s other semifinal.

In Class 6A-District 2, Buchholz improved to 17-8 with a 6-3 win over Leon in the 2-versus-3 seed matchup. The Bobcats, who scored three runs in the second inning to pull away, move on to play top seed Chiles for the district crown.

Another district title game on Thursday involving a North Central Florida team will be Oak Hall battling St. Joseph Academy (2A-District 4).

Among the schools advancing in district softball tournaments on Tuesday was Keystone Heights, a 15-0 winner over Interlachen in Class 3A-District 3. The victory only required three innings. The top-seeded Indians (16-9) will take on Santa Fe in Thursday’s district title game. GHS will host Vanguard for the title in Class 5A-District 4.

