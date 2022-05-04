Advertisement

Buchholz, Santa Fe advance in baseball district tournaments

Raiders to host Dunnellon Thursday, Bobcats to visit Chiles
Keystone Heights blows out Interlachen in district softball
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The Santa Fe baseball team locked up a spot in the Class 4A-District 4 title game with Tuesday’s 8-1 home win over Palatka. The Raiders, who are seeded first in their district, will host No. 2 seed Dunnellon, a 15-9 winner over North Marion in that district’s other semifinal.

In Class 6A-District 2, Buchholz improved to 17-8 with a 6-3 win over Leon in the 2-versus-3 seed matchup. The Bobcats, who scored three runs in the second inning to pull away, move on to play top seed Chiles for the district crown.

Another district title game on Thursday involving a North Central Florida team will be Oak Hall battling St. Joseph Academy (2A-District 4).

Among the schools advancing in district softball tournaments on Tuesday was Keystone Heights, a 15-0 winner over Interlachen in Class 3A-District 3. The victory only required three innings. The top-seeded Indians (16-9) will take on Santa Fe in Thursday’s district title game. GHS will host Vanguard for the title in Class 5A-District 4.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Gators score season-high total
Jud Fabian’s three homers power Gators past Bulls, 18-3
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 19: 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas earns national award
Fort White H.S., Monday
District tournaments underway in high school baseball
Mark Bostick GC, Monday
UF golfer Annabell Fuller qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open