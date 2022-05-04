Columbia County Report: Two deputies are honored with “Lifesaving Medal,” and FGC prepares for full-scale graduation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter gave the “Lifesaving Medal” to Detention Officer Mark Collins and Corporal James Maulden for saving an inmate.

“One of them was making his rounds and noticed one of the inmates collapsed on the floor and was unresponsive,” said Hunter.

When Collins found the inmate without a pulse, he called for help.

“They realized that he was choking so Deputy Maulden picked the inmate up, and Deputy Collins who was the first one to respond actually was able to administer the Heimlich maneuver.”

Hunter said this act embodies the professionalism his deputies show.

“We get stigmatized a lot of times working in a correctional facility or a detention facility you know that we have all the bad people there. People make mistakes but it’s still our job that we are there to help people,” he said.

Florida Gateway College is getting ready to wrap up the year with the first full-scale graduation since the pandemic started.

“The ability to celebrate all of our students with all of our faculty and staff is something that’s been kind of missing over the last couple of years,” sad Tony Cardenas, VP of student affairs.

State Representative Chuck Brannan is set to receive the FGC alumni of the year award.

“When you look around our campus today he was instrumental in helping to build it up to what it is. He serves on our board of trustees. He’s been on our board since 2002,” said Cardenas.

The ceremonies will be this Saturday in the Howard Center.

