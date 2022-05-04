Advertisement

Communities across the state are getting money from Governor DeSantis to help mitigate flooding

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced $20 million in grants to help communities across the state, including North Central Florida, mitigate flooding on Tuesday.

He made the announcement of the funding for 98 projects at a news conference in Fort Myers Beach.

″We are a disaster-prone state, a low lying state, people in our coastal communities, in particular, have to deal with flood risk and so how do you fortify Florida to be able to withstand that so the Resilient Florida Program is really about investing significant money in consultation, and collaboration with local communities, Governor DeSantis said.”

Four North Central Florida municipalities are getting money to perform vulnerability assessments.

Alachua County is getting nearly $340,000, while Dixie County is getting $240,000.

The city of Cedar Key and Putnam County will receive less than $200,000.

