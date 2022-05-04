Advertisement

Gainesville Man Hits Cop

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man they say battered and threatened a police officer.

Officers say 37-year-old Justin Bryan was arrested at a Gainesville CVS for stealing a can of beer.

The arresting officer found Bryan asleep beside the store.

Bryan woke up and threatened the officer.

When other units arrived to assist in the arrest, Bryan kicked another cop in the groin.

Bryan is being held in the Alachua County jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement official.

