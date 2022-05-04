Horse Capital TV highlights The Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association Champions Award Gala
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After two years of virtual ceremonies, an equestrian award show went back to an in-person event.
Hear more about the gala in this week’s Horse Capital TV.
