Jud Fabian’s three homers power Gators past Bulls, 18-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators earned some vengeance over visiting USF on Tuesday night, trouncing the Bulls with a season-high run total in an 18-3 win at Condron Ballpark. The victory avenges a defeat Florida experienced at the hands of USF in last year’s NCAA Gainesville Regional, which the Bulls went on to win.

Jud Fabian slugged three home runs to lead the onslaught, his 17th, 18th, and 19th of the year to give him 51 in his career, surpassing JJ Schwartz for fourth place on Florida’s all-time list. His second homer of the game was a grand slam in the second inning. Fabian finished the game with eight RBI’s.

BT Riopelle, Mac Guscette, and Corey Robinson also went deep for the Gators (26-18), while Wyatt Langford delivered three hits and Sterlin Thompson drove in four runs.

Nick Pogue started on the mound for the Gators and tossed four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out four.

Florida begins a critical SEC series on Friday at Mississippi State. The Gators still need to pick up some conference wins, at 8-13 in league play with three series remaining. Florida will have to go the rest of the way without ace lefthander Hunter Barco, who announced on social media on Tuesday he will have Tommy John Surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

