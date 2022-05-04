Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts job fair for high school graduates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are hosting a job fair for graduating high school students.

The Ocala, Belleview, and Dunnellon police departments are also participating. The agencies have civilian positions available, on top of jobs for sworn law enforcement officers.

The event will be held at the Marion County Jail from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

TRENDING STORY: Neighbors save man from burning home near Belleview

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.