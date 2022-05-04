Ocala City Council to pay outgoing City Manager Wilson severance of $295,000

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.C

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council took the final step to sever their contract with outgoing City Manager Sandra Wilson.

Council members unanimously approved a payout of nearly $295,000 to Wilson, who was fired in a 3-2 vote two weeks ago.

Wilson’s salary was less than $240,000, but outstanding paid time off, administrative leave, and other perks drove up the severance price.

Council also agreed to a salary of $225,000 for Interim City Manager Pete Lee.

TRENDING STORY: Neighbors save man from burning home near Belleview

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.