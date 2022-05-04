Ocala shooting raises concerns about responsible gun ownership

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s 2:20 Wednesday morning and Ocala police officers are responding to a shooting at the Waffle House on SW College Road. They later discover the incident sent a 28-year-old man to the hospital after he was shot in the face.

He was caught in the middle of a fight, officials said, between two “groups” set up outside of the restaurant. The victim was struck in the cheek when both sides started firing “multiple rounds at each other.” It is not believed the victim is associated with either group.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Early this morning, around 2:20 a.m., #Ocala #Police responded to the Waffle House, located at... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

“I don’t care if they pick up a knife [or a gun] and walk in the store and steal something. It’s not right,” Jesse Bracewell said, stopping at the gas station next to the Waffle House with his wife.

Bracewell said he is a gun owner but he keeps them at home. He said people should understand the responsibility of owning a firearm before purchasing one.

“The problem is the people behind it,” he said. “You lay the gun down and somebody picks it up and shoots it and they kill somebody.”

“A responsible gun owner is going to keep his or her firearm under lock and key. The problem is, not enough gun owners are securing them properly,” President of Prevent Gun Violence Florida, Inc., Patti Brigham said in agreement.

Critics like Brigham say decisions in Tallahassee could make these types of situations worse. House Bill 103 is an effort to allow residents to carry a concealed firearm, without a permit. Introduced by Anthony Sabatini ((R) Dis. 32), and cosponsored by David Borrero ((R) Dis. 105), Jason Fischer ((R) Dis. 16), and Spencer Roach ((R) Dis. 79) if passed the bill would remove the requirement for a concealed carry license.

This isn’t the first time Sabatini has tried to get a ‘constitutional carry’ law passed. In 2021 he introduced House Bill 123, but on April 30, 2021, the proposal died in the Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee. And as of March 14, 2022, his most recent effort again ended with the same subcommittee.

But support for the bill hasn’t died.

“For 3 years, Anti-2A RINOs in the Legislature have BLOCKED my Constitutional Carry Bill,” Sabatini wrote on Twitter, thanking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his support.

HUGE NEWS—@GovRonDeSantis announced today that he is ALL IN for Constitutional Carry!



For 3 years, Anti-2A RINOs in the Legislature have BLOCKED my Constitutional Carry Bill



& so-called “republican” Senators REFUSED to file it, calling it “controversial”



THANK YOU DeSantis! 🇺🇸 — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) April 29, 2022

During a press conference in Williston on April 29, Gov. DeSantis voiced his approval of Sabatini’s proposed law. The governor was met with cheers from a crowd of about 70 people.

“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign constitutional carry into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said during the press event. “The legislature will get it done… I can tell you, that before I am done as governor we will have a signature on that bill.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, 1,226 people in the state died from homicide by a firearm in 2020 alone. Brigham fears it will only get worse.

“Anyone who wants to carry around a concealed firearm would be able to do it and that would create big problems in a state that already has rising gun violence,” she said. “We need to be doing more to prevent gun violence and not create more lax gun laws.”

25 states currently recognize constitutional carry, according to the NRA. If Florida is to become the 26th, is still to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.