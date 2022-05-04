One person shot in the face at a Waffle House in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was shot in the face in Ocala after a late-night Waffle House trip.

According to Ocala police officers, the shooting happened at the Waffle House at 3871 Southwest College Road.

Authorities say the 28-year-old victim may have been caught in the middle of two groups.

The groups were shooting at one another outside of the restaurant.

The victim was only shot in the cheek.

They have non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD is asking for anyone with information to contact the department.

