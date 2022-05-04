Paige’s Kitchen-Coconut Jumble Cookies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While baking I love to listen to music. One day while making my favorite coconut jumble cookies an 80′s song from Culture Club played several times. So instead of singing “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” I changed the lyrics to “I’ll Jumble 4 Ya”. As a result the name of my cookie took on an even sweeter note. This cookie is my most requested dessert from family and guests. Enjoy and jumble with me!

1 pound of softened real butter (4 sticks)

3 cups of white sugar

4 large eggs at room temperature

4 cups of sifted all-purpose flour

2 tsp of real vanilla flavoring

2 bags of Bakers Angel Flake Coconut ( 14oz bag)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper

Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. This will take about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs one at a time. Add in vanilla. Add all of the flour gradually. Then add each bag of coconut slowly. This is a very thick batter. Scrape down the sides to make sure all the ingredients are incorporated.

Use a medium-size cookie scoop and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. This recipe will make at least 6 dozen cookies. Put the tray into the fridge and chill until the cookies are solid.

I put the dough balls into Ziploc bags and then freeze. You can bake the cookies chilled or frozen.

Bake 9 to 10 minutes until the cookies start to brown on top. Make sure you do not overbake or the coconut will burn.

Leave on the cookie sheet for a few minutes after they are baked.

