Protesters in downtown Gainesville speak out about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since a leaked draft appears to reveal the U.S. Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, people across the country, including North Central Florida, are speaking out against abortion bans.

“You can’t take away our rights and have us sit by here and do nothing,” said Gwen Rohe, protester.

One organizer said they knew this was coming, but didn’t expect it to happen so soon.

“When it happens you still get so gut-punched, enraged,” said Kai Christmas, Planned Parenthood Regional Organizer.

RIGHT NOW: Protestors are speaking out on the Roe v. Wade draft decision that came out last night. I’ll bring you a live update at 6 on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/SvEidfECP8 — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) May 3, 2022

Christmas said the leaked draft is only firing up women’s rights activists even more, and especially in Florida.

“The fight for abortion rights and reproductive rights in Florida has been going on for so long, and that was with the protections of Roe,” said Christmas.

If this draft holds, states could gain the power to regulate abortion laws.

About three weeks ago, Governor DeSantis signed a law banning the procedure after 15 weeks.

A leader with the Alachua County Republican Party said she feels many pro-choice movements have become pro-abortion.

“Terminating a pregnancy is no longer just talking about a woman’s body and a woman’s choice. There are two bodies,” said Raemi Eagle-Glenn, Committeewoman.

Right now, abortion is still legal in Florida. The state law goes into effect on July 1st.

