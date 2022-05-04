The Reilly Arts Center is having a Star Wars showing to celebrate May the Fourth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reilly Arts Center is celebrating May the Fourth with a Star Wars showing.

At Docking Bay 94, there will be special Star Wars theme cocktails followed by a round of Star Wars trivia.

Then, the Ocala’s Marion Theatre is showing Star Wars Episode Four: A New Hope.

This Star Wars-themed event goes from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

