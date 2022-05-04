Advertisement

The Reilly Arts Center is having a Star Wars showing to celebrate May the Fourth

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reilly Arts Center is celebrating May the Fourth with a Star Wars showing.

At Docking Bay 94, there will be special Star Wars theme cocktails followed by a round of Star Wars trivia.

Then, the Ocala’s Marion Theatre is showing Star Wars Episode Four: A New Hope.

This Star Wars-themed event goes from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

