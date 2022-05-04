State troopers are investigating a car crash in Alachua that sent seven teenagers to the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The crash took place along County Road 235.

“They were looking for the vehicle due to the erratic behavior”, Alachua police officers say they noticed the four-door Sedan speeding through neighborhoods off of US-441, running red lights and swerving lanes just after four in the morning.

“No regard for the red light or possible traffic that had been in the roadway” said chief of police, Jesse Sandusky.

After pursuing but then losing sight of the speeding car, officers found it crashed into a tree along CR 235, and all seven teenagers from the ages of thirteen to seventeen were sent to the hospital with injuries.

Alachua police officers did not actually witness the crash, at that point they had deactivated their lights and sirens and were driving while looking for the car.

“The vehicle had no regard what so ever for traffic control and crossed four lanes of traffic without slowing down. The officer wasn’t going to do that so the officer then cut his lights and siren, the risk was too high” said Sandusky.

State troopers say two of the teens are in critical condition, and the other five have serious injuries.

At this time it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved.

“It has gotten so crazy that I was gonna call the city to see if they would put a speed bump”, Laurien Chandler lives in one of the neighborhoods that the car of teens were driving in before entering CR 235.

She worries about her children’s safety when hearing about this accident.

“There’s been definitely an increase of accidents and there’s a lot of children down here. My worry is if my kids are out and they’re chasing a ball if someone is going 65/70 MPH it will be a lot harder to slow down” said Chandler.

Alachua police officers say charges for the teenagers are pending.

